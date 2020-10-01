Saturday 23 November 2024

Locus Biosciences signs $144 million contract with BARDA to develop LBP-EC01

Biotechnology
1 October 2020
locus_biosciences_large-1-

US biotech Locus Biosciences has signed a contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to co-fund development of LBP-EC01, a CRISPR Cas3-enhanced bacteriophage (crPhage) product that will target Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria causing recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Under the partnership agreement, BARDA, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will provide up to $77 million in funding to Locus as part of a $144 million program to support Phase II and Phase III clinical trials and other activities required to seek marketing approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for LBP-EC01.

"The development of non-traditional therapies that possess alternative properties to conventional small-molecule antibiotics represents a unique opportunity to advance the field of medicine and provide new treatment options to patients with antimicrobial-resistant infections which are a growing concern for our nation's health security," said BARDA acting director Gary Disbrow.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
J&J collaborates with Locus Bioscience
4 January 2019
Biotechnology
Cellphire says BARDA exercises Option 3 of contract to develop platelet-based hemostatic
22 April 2020
Biotechnology
CARB-X funds take Locus Biosciences' running total close to $1 billion
10 November 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Locus milestone unlocks more BARDA cash
25 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze