Apotex is the largest producer of generic drugs in Canada.

Founded in 1974, the company now exports to more than 115 countries, and in Canada alone nearly 90 million prescriptions per year are filled with Apotex products.

Apotex produces more than 300 generic pharmaceuticals in approximately 4,000 dosages and employs more than 10,000 people in research, development, manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide.