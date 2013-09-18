Aradigm is an specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases.

Aradigm has completed Phase III clinical trials with Linhaliq, an investigational proprietary formulation of ciprofloxacin for inhalation, for the treatment of NCFBE. Aradigm's inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations, including Linhaliq, are developed by the firm for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), and for the prevention and treatment of high threat and bioterrorism infections, such as inhaled tularemia, pneumonic plague, melioidosis, Q fever and inhaled anthrax.