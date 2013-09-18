Sunday 24 November 2024

Aradigm is an specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of drugs for the prevention and treatment of severe respiratory diseases.

Aradigm has completed Phase III clinical trials with Linhaliq, an investigational proprietary formulation of ciprofloxacin for inhalation, for the treatment of NCFBE. Aradigm's inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations, including Linhaliq, are developed by the firm for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), and for the prevention and treatment of high threat and bioterrorism infections, such as inhaled tularemia, pneumonic plague, melioidosis, Q fever and inhaled anthrax.

Latest Aradigm News

Aradigm announces assets sold to Grifols can be licensed on
4 April 2020
MAA filed for Linhaliq in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis
12 March 2018
Look back at news in week to Feb 2
4 February 2018
Another FDA blow for Aradigm sees shares slump nearly 40%
30 January 2018
