Aragen Bioscience

A subsidiary unit of GVK BIO, Aragen is a major pre-clinical contract research organization specializing in monoclonal antibodies and other large molecules.

The Californian company was bought by GVK BIO in 2014, when it expanded its operations from small molecule development to large molecules.

GVK BIO is a leading contract research and development organization servicing the global life sciences industry, and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

In January 2020, Aragen announced a collaboration with the Serum Institute of India will for the development of multiple stable cell lines in support of the latter’s HIV program.