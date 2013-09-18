Aragen Bioscience

The Californian company was bought by GVK BIO in 2014, when it expanded its operations from small molecule development to large molecules.
GVK BIO is a leading contract research and development organization servicing the global life sciences industry, and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.
In January 2020, Aragen announced a collaboration with the Serum Institute of India will for the development of multiple stable cell lines in support of the latter’s HIV program.
