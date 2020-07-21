Sunday 24 November 2024

ArcherDx

"ArcherDX is a leading genomic analysis company democratizing precision oncology through a suite of products and services that are highly accurate, personal, actionable and easy to use in local settings."

"Our ArcherDX® platform, with our proprietary Anchored Multiplex PCR (AMP™) chemistry at the core, has enabled us to develop industry-leading products and services with the goal to optimize therapy and enable cancer monitoring across sample types. We develop and commercialize research products, are developing in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, and offer services that meet the unique needs of our customers and their clinical applications."

"Our research product portfolio consists of VariantPlex®, FusionPlex®, LiquidPlex™ and Immunoverse™, which we collectively refer to as ArcherPlex™. IVD products currently in development for solid tumor biomarker identification and Personalized Cancer Monitoring (PCM) have both received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA."

ArcherDx announces AstraZeneca I-O link-up
26 May 2020
Qiagen acquires unit of Enzymatics and agrees partnership with ArcherDX
12 January 2015
