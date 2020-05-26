ArcherDx announces AstraZeneca I-O link-up

Genomic analysis company ArcherDx has announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) to develop assays to support multiple planned Phase III trials for the pharma major’s targeted immuno-oncology therapeutics.

The Colorado-based firm will perform whole exome sequencing of resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patient samples and generate patient-specific circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) assays.

"We believe our approach will revolutionize how cancer is managed by measuring cancer progression based on the genomic tumor profile of the individual cancer"