New focus on nanopore with Stratos Genomics buy

In a move aimed at boosting development of its nanopore sequencing technology, Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has bought out early-stage sequencing expert Stratos Genomics.

The two companies started working together in 2014, after Roche made a strategic investment to support development of single molecule sequencing of DNA fragments.

In the same year, as part of its push into DNA sequencing technology, Roche announced plans to buy California’s Genia Technologies for up to $350 million. The firm was eventually incorporated into the Roche Sequencing Unit.