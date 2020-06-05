Plans agreed for two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as September 2020 have been raised further, as British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced plans to have in place manufacturing capacity for two billion doses.

The firm underlined a goal of “broad and equitable global access” to AZD1222, a vaccine under development together with the University of Oxford, with a commitment to zero profit.

Oxford University has announced the start of a Phase II/III trial in about 10,000 adult volunteers, in the UK.