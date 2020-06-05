Saturday 23 November 2024

Plans agreed for two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

Biotechnology
5 June 2020
astrazeneca-large

Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as September 2020 have been raised further, as British drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) announced plans to have in place manufacturing capacity for two billion doses.

The firm underlined a goal of “broad and equitable global access” to AZD1222, a vaccine under development together with the University of Oxford, with a commitment to zero profit.

Oxford University has announced the start of a Phase II/III trial in about 10,000 adult volunteers, in the UK.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AstraZeneca and Accent to work together on RNA-based therapies
4 June 2020
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca makes multi-million COVID-19 vaccine dose promise but efficacy doubts remain
19 May 2020
Biotechnology
Another coronavirus vaccine candidate enters the fray
5 June 2020
Biotechnology
EU supply set up for COVID-19 vaccine candidate
15 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze