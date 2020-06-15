EU supply set up for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced progress lining up manufacturing capacity in Europe for its investigational COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222.

Up to 400 million doses could be supplied, starting before the end of the year, following an agreement with Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance (IVA).

The production deal involves French viral vector specialist Novasep, which will produce the active substance of the vaccine at its Belgian facilities.