Sanofi's French investment promises CEO redemption in homeland

By making a serious investment in a vaccine production site and research center in France, Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) chief executive Paul Hudson (pictured) has likely won back a few followers in the company homeland.

The Englishman’s comments last month that the USA would be the first in line to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine that the company is working on, because of the US investment in the project, provoked an angry reaction in France and he was summoned to the Elysée Palace to discuss them with President Emmanuel Macron.

But the latest announcement, and Mr Hudson’s accompanying comments, are a sign that the firm has not forgotten its roots.