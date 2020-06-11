No let up in pace of COVID-19 vaccine development

Following the rapid progress made by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is advancing apace, with Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) option mRNA-1273 due to enter Phase III testing next month.
On Thursday, the Massachusetts-based firm unveiled plans for a US trial with 30,000 participants, a protocol for which has been agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration.
Shares in the firm were lifted 4% on the Nasdaq following the announcement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze