No let up in pace of COVID-19 vaccine development

Following the rapid progress made by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is advancing apace, with Moderna’s (Nasdaq: MRNA) option mRNA-1273 due to enter Phase III testing next month.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts-based firm unveiled plans for a US trial with 30,000 participants, a protocol for which has been agreed with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Shares in the firm were lifted 4% on the Nasdaq following the announcement.