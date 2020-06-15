PeptiDream and Merck to work on COVID-19 therapeutics

Japanese biotech firm PeptiDream (TYO: 4587) has inked a deal with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), for the discovery and development of COVID-19 therapeutics.

The firms will work together to create novel peptide therapies targeting both the current SARS-CoV-2 virus outbreak, as well as potential future coronavirus outbreaks.

Shares in PeptiDream, a Kanagawa-based company, jumped over 7% following the announcement on Friday.