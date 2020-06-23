Encouraging results for Merck & Co's broad pneumococcal vaccine

Two initial Phase III studies of V114, an investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, show a positive immune response across all 15 serotypes included in the vaccine.

Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) 15-valent vaccine candidate is being tested in the PNEU-WAY study, complementing the PNEU-FLU study in older adults.

Importantly, data from PNEU-FLU show the vaccine can be given at the same time as the quadrivalent influenza vaccine.