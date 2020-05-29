Saturday 23 November 2024

Merck takes up option on Vaxxas' HD-MAP technology for vaccine candidate

Biotechnology
29 May 2020
US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has exercised its option to utilize Australian biotech firm Vaxxas’ proprietary High Density Microarray Patch (HD-MAP) platform for a vaccine candidate. Merck also retains an option to license the HD-MAP technology for two additional vaccines.

The vaccine candidate was not identified, but earlier this week Merck made a big push into the novel coronavirus treatment sector, announcing the acquisition of vaccine maker Themis Bioscience and a vaccine collaboration with IAVI.

"We are excited by this latest milestone in our collaboration with Merck, an early adopter of our novel HD-MAP platform,” stated Vaxxas’ chief executive David Hoey, adding: “With their strong legacy of vaccine development Merck is a tremendous partner in our efforts to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and reach of vaccination.”

