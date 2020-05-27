Merck & Co adds further strands to COVID-19 research

US pharma major Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) has not previously been the noisiest of drug companies when talking about its work in COVID-19, but it now appears to be making up for this.

Following on from the announcement that it will acquire Themis, a privately-held company developing a vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2 for the prevention of COVID-19, Merck announced two further research programs to fight the virus.

Vaccine with IAVI