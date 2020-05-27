Europe gets ready to monitor COVID-19 vaccines

New research commissioned by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will seek to ensure that the region is ready for effective monitoring of potential COVID-19 vaccines, once they are approved and in use.

The ACCESS (vACcine Covid-19 monitoring readinESS) project will be led by the University Medical Center Utrecht (UMCU) and Utrecht University.

As well as reflecting the urgent circumstances affecting the region and the world, the project indicates the importance of ensuring the safety of vaccines, even while the usual timelines for development are being condensed to an extraordinary degree.