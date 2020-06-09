EU actions to support availability of medicines during COVID-19 pandemic

The European Union’s Executive Steering Group on Shortages of Medicines Caused by Major Events held a virtual meeting on June 3, 2020, the European Medicines Agency reported on Monday.
Regular participation in the meeting of the steering group was extended to all the heads of the national competent authorities (NCAs) of the EU member states to discuss the measures taken by EU authorities to ensure the continued availability of medicines in Europe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to prepare for a potential second wave of coronavirus infections and to ensure that patients in Europe will have access to crucial medicines, the extended steering group continued to discuss how to improve the forecasting of future demand of medicines used in intensive care units (ICUs) and of other medicines and how to better match the estimated demand with the available supply.
