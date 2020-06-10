UK trial for COVID-19 therapeutic candidate

Another major drug trial for a possible COVID-19 therapeutic is to launch in the UK, testing namilumab (IZN-101), an antibody currently in a Phase IIb study in rheumatoid arthritis.

Oxford-based Izana Bioscience is developing the therapy, and will take part in the CATALYST trial in collaboration with University College London.

The trial will test whether treatment with namilumab, prior to admission to intensive care or ventilation, can control cytokine storm syndrome, a dangerous condition caused by an overreaction of the body’s immune system.