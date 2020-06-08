EMA starts review of remdesivir for COVID-19

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has received Gilead Sciences’ (Nasdaq: GILD) application for conditional marketing authorization (CMA) of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

Remdesivir, which has received emergency authorization in the USA, is now being reviewed by the EMA under a reduced timeline and an opinion could be issued within weeks, depending on the robustness of the data submitted and whether further information is required to support the evaluation.

Some data already assessed