Pool resources for large COVID-19 clinical trials, regulators agree

The International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities (ICMRA) held its regular virtual meeting of global regulators last week to discuss high-level policy issues and regulatory approaches to ensure a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meeting participants discussed the progress made on the development of ICMRA guiding principles for COVID-19 trials and prioritization of compounds.

They agreed that a clear distinction between exploratory trials and confirmatory studies with investigational or repurposed medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 is critical for clinical trial prioritization.