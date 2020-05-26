Novavax next to start COVID-19 trial

US biotech Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) saw its share price jump by 14% in Tuesday morning’s trading as it became the latest company to announce that trials of its novel coronavirus vaccine have begun.

The first participants in a Phase I/II clinical trial have been enrolled in the trial of NVX CoV2373, a stable, prefusion protein made using its proprietary nanoparticle technology.

NVX CoV2373 includes Novavax’ proprietary Matrix M adjuvant to enhance immune responses and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies. Preliminary immunogenicity and safety results from the Phase I portion of the trial are expected within the next two months, and if these are successful, then the Phase II portion will start.