Novavax starts Phase III trial of COVID-19 vaccine in the UK

US biotech firm Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) late yesterday announced that it has initiated its first Phase III study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with the news sending the company’s shares up 8.3% to $220.94 pre-market today.

The trial is being conducted in the UK, in partnership with the UK government’s Vaccines Taskforce, and is expected to enroll and immunize up to 10,000 individuals between 18-84 (inclusive) years of age, with and without relevant co-morbidities, over the next four to six weeks.

This is the fifth late-stage trial from a company supported by the US government’s Operation Warp Speed, with Novavax awarded $1.6 billion under the scheme aimed to speed a coronavirus vaccine to market. It is one of 11 worldwide to reach this pivotal stage, noted The New York Times.