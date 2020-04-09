Saturday 23 November 2024

Novavax buoyed by rapid progress on COVID-19 vaccine

9 April 2020
Shares in Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) jumped 15% on Wednesday, after the biotech firm announced it has identified a coronavirus vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, and was moving towards a first-in-human trial in mid-May.

The specialist in serious infectious diseases said its proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant will be incorporated with NVX-CoV2373 in order to “enhance immune responses and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.”

NVX-CoV2373 was shown to be highly immunogenic in animal models measuring spike protein-specific antibodies.

