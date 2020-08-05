Positive Phase I data for Novavax coronavirus vaccine

Novavax (Nasdaq: NVAX) has announced positive Phase I data from its Phase I/II trial of COVID‑19 vaccine candidate NVX‑CoV2373.

The trial, which is designed to test the option with and without Matrix‑M adjuvant, showed it was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses.

The data have been submitted for peer-review to a scientific journal and to an online preprint server at medRxiv.org.