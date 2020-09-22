Sunday 24 November 2024

Australia boosts coronavirus vaccine research efforts

Biotechnology
22 September 2020
australia_big

Coronavirus vaccine research in Australia has been supported by a grant from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), worth over $2 million (US$).

Development of two vaccine candidates will benefit from the money, including work being carried out at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS).

While there are currently two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in clinical testing in Australia, the pre-clinical candidates at the center of the research follow a different scientific approach.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive Phase I data for Novavax coronavirus vaccine
5 August 2020
Biotechnology
TaiGen out-licenses Taigexyn (nemonoxacin) in Canada, Australia and New Zealand
30 September 2020
Pharmaceutical
Australian government identifies medical manufacturing priorities
1 October 2020
Pharmaceutical
Noxopharm's Veyonda produces radiation-induced abscopal responses
3 December 2020


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze