Australia boosts coronavirus vaccine research efforts

Coronavirus vaccine research in Australia has been supported by a grant from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), worth over $2 million (US$).
Development of two vaccine candidates will benefit from the money, including work being carried out at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (MIPS).
While there are currently two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in clinical testing in Australia, the pre-clinical candidates at the center of the research follow a different scientific approach.
