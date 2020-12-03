Noxopharm's Veyonda produces radiation-induced abscopal responses

Shares of Australia’s Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) closed down 10.16% at A$0.57 today, despite announcing encouraging news with its investigational drug Veyonda (idronoxil).

Noxopharm said that a discovery by Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, USA, recently published in the prestigious scientific journal, Nature Immunology, significantly validates the novel DARRT anti-cancer treatment of its candidate, Veyonda, in producing radiation-induced abscopal responses, regarded by many as the ultimate form of treatment for metastatic cancer.

An abscopal response ⁠- an extraordinarily rare and elusive phenomenon ⁠- can follow the delivery of a low dose of radiation to a single tumor, triggering an immune response that results in other tumors throughout the body “melting” away in a matter of weeks. Patients who experience a complete abscopal response generally remain in remission for life. The radiation-induced abscopal response is highly prized as being the most cost-effective, least intrusive, and best-tolerated form of immuno-oncology therapy.