Noxopharm's Veyonda produces radiation-induced abscopal responses

Shares of Australia’s Noxopharm (ASX: NOX) closed down 10.16% at A$0.57 today, despite announcing encouraging news with its investigational drug Veyonda (idronoxil).
Noxopharm said that a discovery by Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, USA, recently published in the prestigious scientific journal, Nature Immunology, significantly validates the novel DARRT anti-cancer treatment of its candidate, Veyonda, in producing radiation-induced abscopal responses, regarded by many as the ultimate form of treatment for metastatic cancer.
An abscopal response - an extraordinarily rare and elusive phenomenon - can follow the delivery of a low dose of radiation to a single tumor, triggering an immune response that results in other tumors throughout the body “melting” away in a matter of weeks. Patients who experience a complete abscopal response generally remain in remission for life. The radiation-induced abscopal response is highly prized as being the most cost-effective, least intrusive, and best-tolerated form of immuno-oncology therapy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze