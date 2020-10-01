Australian government identifies medical manufacturing priorities

The Australian government today announced a A$1.3 billion ($915 million) Modern Manufacturing Initiative (MMI) and the National Manufacturing Priorities.

The $1.3 billion MMI will drive lasting change for Australian manufacturers. It will help Australian manufacturers: scale-up; collaborate; and commercialize. It will unlock private sector investment and support manufacturers to deliver on the world stage, it was emphasized.

"The objective is to build scale and capture income in high value areas of manufacturing where Australia either has established competitive strength or emerging priorities," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, during his pre-budget speech at the National Press Club on Thursday.