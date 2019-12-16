Australia's PBS spend edges up 1% in latest financial year

In Australia, total Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) government expense for the supply of medicines under Section 85 and Section 100 on an accrual accounting basis for the 2018-2019 financial year was A$11,818 million (US$8,193 million), excluding revenue, compared with A$11,690 million for the previous year, an increase of 1.1%.

The majority of the Expenditure and Prescriptions report refers to PBS Section 85 and Section 100 data reported by date of supply financial year, however, a few tables refer to Section 85 only and there are some tables that report pharmacy program expenditure.

Total 2018-19 PBS subsidized prescription volumes increased by 0.5% to a total of 205.1 million, compared to 204.1 million for the 2017-18 financial year.