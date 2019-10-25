Australia's PBS spending rose 4% in 2018-19

Medicines Australia has today welcomed the publication of the Department of Health’s annual report, showing net expenditure on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme has risen by over 4% in 2018-19 to A$9.8 billion ($6.71 billion).
“Medicines Australia and our members understand the immense value gained from investing in new medicines and expanding indications, to make medicines available to more Australian patients when they need them,” said Medicines Australia chief executive Elizabeth de Somer.
“We know that investing in listing new medicines and expanded indications is an investment worth making and we are pleased that the additional investment in the PBS, demonstrated in the Department of Health annual report, is a signal that this is being recognized by government.”
