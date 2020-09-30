Starpharma completes oversubscribed placement; plans for COVID-19 nasal spray

Australia’s Starpharma (ASX: SPL) today announced that it has raised A$45 million ($31.7 million) via a placement to domestic and international institutional and professional investors.
Eligible shareholders will also have the opportunity to participate, at the same price, through a share purchase plan (SPP) which is expected to raise approximately A$5 million.
The placement was oversubscribed with strong demand from existing institutional shareholders while also bringing new large domestic and international funds on to the register. The placement was conducted at A$1.50 per share, representing a 6.5% discount to the last closing price (A$1.605 per share) prior to Starpharma’s shares going into a trading halt on 28 September 28, 2020. The company’s shares closed trading today 6.5% lower at A$1.50.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze