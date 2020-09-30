TaiGen out-licenses Taigexyn (nemonoxacin) in Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Taiwanese drugmaker TaiGen Biotechnology has announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Luminarie Canada to develop and commercialize Taigexyn (nemonoxacin) in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Taigexyn is a new antibiotic for the treatment of bacterial infections including those caused by drug-resistant bacteria.
Under the terms of the agreement, Luminarie will be responsible for the development, registration and commercialization of Taigexyn in the three countries and assume all associated costs.
