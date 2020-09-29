Health Canada clears Reblozyl for beta thalassemia patients

Health Canada has approved Reblozyl (luspatercept) for the treatment of adult patients with red blood cell (RBC) transfusion-dependent anemia associated with beta(β)-thalassemia.

The drug was developed by Celgene, now owned by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN).

Reblozyl is the first and only erythroid maturation agent in Canada, representing a new class of treatment for eligible patients. The drug was approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2019, and for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in April this year.