Sunday 24 November 2024

Health Canada clears Reblozyl for beta thalassemia patients

Biotechnology
29 September 2020
health_canada_large

Health Canada has approved Reblozyl (luspatercept) for the treatment of adult patients with red blood cell (RBC) transfusion-dependent anemia associated with beta(β)-thalassemia.

The drug was developed by Celgene, now owned by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN).

Reblozyl is the first and only erythroid maturation agent in Canada, representing a new class of treatment for eligible patients. The drug was approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2019, and for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in April this year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—BMS pulls sBLA for Reblozyl to treat anemia in NTD beta thalassemia patients
4 June 2022
Biotechnology
Reblozyl first and only erythroid maturation agent to be approved in the EU
27 June 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves Reblozyl for additional use, the important indication of MDS
6 April 2020
Biotechnology
TaiGen out-licenses Taigexyn (nemonoxacin) in Canada, Australia and New Zealand
30 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze