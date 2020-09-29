Health Canada clears Reblozyl for beta thalassemia patients

Health Canada has approved Reblozyl (luspatercept) for the treatment of adult patients with red blood cell (RBC) transfusion-dependent anemia associated with beta(β)-thalassemia.
The drug was developed by Celgene, now owned by Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN).
Reblozyl is the first and only erythroid maturation agent in Canada, representing a new class of treatment for eligible patients. The drug was approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2019, and for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) in April this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze