FDA approves Reblozyl, first therapy to treat patients with rare blood disorder

On Friday the US Food and Drug Administration granted approval to Reblozyl (luspatercept–aamt) for the treatment of anemia (lack of red blood cells) in adult patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.
USA-based Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG) and Acceleron Pharma (Nasdaq: XLRN) are jointly developing Reblozyl as part of a 2011 global collaboration. Reblozyl is the first and only FDA-approved erythroid maturation agent, representing a new class of therapy which works by regulating late-stage red blood cell maturation to help patients reduce their RBC transfusion burden. The drug is not indicated for use as a substitute for RBC transfusions in patients who require immediate correction of anemia
Shares of Acceleron shot up 6.6% to $43.28 by close of Friday’s trading, while those of Celgene, which is currently the subject of a $74 billion takeover deal from Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), edged 0.5% higher to $109.54.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze