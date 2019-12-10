Bristol-Myers updates on Reblozyl at ASH

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) presented data from multiple studies evaluating Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) in patients with anemia associated with multiple serious blood diseases at the 2019 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Initial results from a Phase II study evaluating an investigational use of luspatercept-aamt in myelofibrosis-associated anemia showed promising clinical activity. As a result, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Acceleron plan to move forward with the pivotal Phase III study, INDEPENDENCE, in 2020.

Additionally, longer term follow-up from two pivotal Phase III studies — MEDALIST in anemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and BELIEVE in anemia associated with beta thalassemia — show continued clinical benefit with patients experiencing multiple episodes of response.