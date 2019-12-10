ASH 2019: Positive data for Bristol-Myers candidate

At the 2019 ASH annual meeting, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced positive results from the QUAZAR AML-001 study of an experimental oral hypomethylating agent, CC-486.

Bristol-Myers, which picked up the candidate through its recent acquisition of Celgene, is developing CC-486 as a maintenance therapy in a broad population of patients with front-line, newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Based on the data, the firm is planning regulatory submissions in the first half of 2020.