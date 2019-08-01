Delhi High Court interjects in Bristol-Myers/Natco patent dispute

A patent dispute between USA-based pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Indian pharma company Natco Pharma (BSE: 524816) has taken a new turn with the Delhi High Court awarding interim relief to Hyderabad-based Natco, setting aside an injunction filed by B-MS seeking to protect its anti-coagulant Eliquis (apixaban) against Natco’s copy product Apigat.

Natco launched its generic version in June. B-MS objected saying the product has a patent till September 2022. The drug was granted a patent in 2011.

While B-MS made prayers for a permanent injunction, restraining the Indian company from making, selling, distributing and marketing the drug, Natco contended that apixaban, used in the prevention and treatment of blood clots, had already been disclosed in an earlier patent filing by BMS.