ESMO 2019: Opdivo and Yervoy in the spotlight

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has outlined the data it will present at this year’s annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), in Barcelona, Spain.

The New Jersey, USA-based cancer specialist has data from over 65 studies across 18 tumor types, including new data on immuno-oncology workhorse Opdivo (nivolumab), as well as Opdivo plus Yervoy (ipilimumab).

Of perhaps the most interest will be overall survival (OS) data from Part 1 of the CheckMate-227 study of Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy in advanced non-small cell lung cancer.