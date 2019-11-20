Saturday 23 November 2024

Trial setback for B-MS combo

Biotechnology
20 November 2019
bristol-myers-squibb-big

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced that its combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) has failed to meet a primary endpoint in the CheckMate -915 Phase III melanoma trial.

This regimen was being compared to Opdivo alone in patients who have had a complete surgical removal of stage IIIb/c/d or stage IV melanoma, and failed to reach statistical significance in the co-primary endpoint of recurrence-free survival (RFS) in people whose tumors expressed PD-L1 levels of less than 1%.

The Data Monitoring Committee recommended that the study continue unchanged. The study remains double-blinded and will continue to assess the other co-primary endpoint of RFS in the all-comer population.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Opdivo plus Yervoy accepted for priority review in liver cancer by FDA
11 November 2019
Biotechnology
Important trial hit for Opdivo/Yervoy in lung cancer
22 October 2019
Biotechnology
ESMO 2019: Opdivo and Yervoy in the spotlight
19 September 2019
Biotechnology
B-MS to file liso-cel BLA based on Phase I data
9 December 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze