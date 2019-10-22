Important trial hit for Opdivo/Yervoy in lung cancer

New Jersey, USA-based cancer specialist Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced positive data in lung cancer for its immuno-oncology combination, Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab).

The firm has been testing the combo, on top of two cycles of chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), an important treatment setting for the most deadly form of cancer worldwide.

Shares in the firm were boosted more than 5% in morning trading, following the news that the Phase III CheckMate-9LA trial met its primary endpoint of superior overall survival (OS).