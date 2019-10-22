Important trial hit for Opdivo/Yervoy in lung cancer

New Jersey, USA-based cancer specialist Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced positive data in lung cancer for its immuno-oncology combination, Opdivo (nivolumab) plus low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab).
The firm has been testing the combo, on top of two cycles of chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), an important treatment setting for the most deadly form of cancer worldwide.
Shares in the firm were boosted more than 5% in morning trading, following the news that the Phase III CheckMate-9LA trial met its primary endpoint of superior overall survival (OS).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze