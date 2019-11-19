Battle of PD-1 inhibitors – Keytruda vs Opdivo

The PD-1 inhibitors space has become extremely competitive, but the latest data show that there is now an out-right winner in terms of revenue generation.

Both Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have reported growth in the global revenues of their PD-1 inhibitors, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Opdivo (nivolumab), respectively. Merck’s Keytruda is leading in total sales for the global immune checkpoint inhibitor market in third-quarter 2019, indicating that it is rapidly gaining popularity over B-MS’ Opdivo.

While Keytruda’s revenues grew an impressive 62%, compared to third-quarter 2018, to reach $3.1 million, Opdivo sales increased by only 1%, compared to third-quarter 2018, to $1.8 million, says analytics firm GlobalData.