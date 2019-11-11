Opdivo plus Yervoy accepted for priority review in liver cancer by FDA

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab) for the treatment of patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) previously treated with sorafenib.
The FDA granted the application Priority Review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of March 10, 2020, US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced today.
“The FDA’s acceptance of our application for Opdivo plus Yervoy represents important progress for patients with liver cancer in the United States, where hepatocellular carcinoma is the fastest rising cause of cancer-related death,” said Dr Ian Waxman, development lead, gastrointestinal cancers, Bristol-Myers Squibb, adding: “Despite recent advances, hepatocellular carcinoma remains a difficult-to-treat cancer and patients are in need of additional effective treatment options. We look forward to working with the FDA to bring the potential of a dual Immuno-Oncology therapy to these patients for the first time.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze