B-MS to file liso-cel BLA based on Phase I data

US pharma major Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) announced over the weekend that its Phase I study of lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) met its primary and secondary endpoints while demonstrating durable responses.

Liso-cel is a CD19-directed CAR-T cell therapy with a defined composition of purified CD8+ and CD4+ CAR-T cells, and it is being investigated in the TRANSCEND NHL 001 trial in relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphomas.

The latest results were presented at the ongoing ASH event.