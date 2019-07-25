Bristol-Myers performing well ahead of Celgene acquisition

In a day of mixed news for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), the company revealed an upbeat second-quarter 2019 results statement, fighting earlier pre-market declines on the back of a trial failure in lung cancer.

The New York-based cancer specialist managed to increase second-quarter revenues to $6.3 billion, up 10% on the same period from 2018, and posted second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87, following Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

The strong results were driven largely by robust sales for Eliquis (apixaban) and Opdivo (nivolumab) as well as a good performance across the portfolio. Results in the USA were particularly encouraging, with a revenue increase of 14%, to $3.7 billion.