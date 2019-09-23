ESMO 2019: Data for first-line Tecentriq combo in bladder cancer

Swiss cancer giant Roche (ROG: SIX) has outlined the data it intends to present at the upcoming annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO).

A total of 100 abstracts, including 15 late-breaking abstracts, will be presented at the event in Barcelona, Spain, with data across multiple cancer types including bladder, lung and breast.

Tecentriq (atezolizumab)