UK will not fund Tecentriq plus chemo for tough-to-treat breast cancer

The UK’s reimbursement agency has provided draft guidance against reimbursing Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus chemo in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
If made final, the decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) would mean that the combination is not routinely provided by the National Health Service (NHS) in England and Wales.
While the agency acknowledged that the immuno-oncology therapy increased overall survival (OS) by around 9.5 months, and could extend the time prior to disease progression by around 2.5 months, it objected to the comparison used by Roche.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
