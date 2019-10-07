Anti-MPS1 drug could 'reinvigorate response to chemo'

A drug being investigated in a charity-led program could overcome resistance found in aggressive breast cancers, a study has suggested.

Scientists at the UK’s Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) found that the drug could reinvigorate the response to chemotherapy in cancers that had become resistant, in both cells grown in the lab and in mice.

Known as BOS172722, the drug works by forcing cancer cells through cell division too quickly – leading to fatal errors in parcelling out DNA.