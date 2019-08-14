AstraZeneca adds to Lynparza data set in ovarian cancer

A week after presenting compelling Lynparza (olaparib) results in prostate cancer, AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) have completed the data set in support of its use across advanced ovarian cancer disease maintenance settings.

The companies, which are co-developing and co-commercializing Lynparza, on Wednesday announced positive results from the Phase III PAOLA-1 trial in women with advanced ovarian cancer.

This study, in the first-line maintenance setting, compared Lynparza in combination with the standard-of-care (SoC) treatment bevacizumab, versus the latter drug alone, in women with or without BRCA gene mutations.