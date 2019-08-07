Lynparza beats Pfizer and Janssen drugs in prostate cancer group

The AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) partnered drug Lynparza (olaparib) continues to lead the PARP inhibitor field, with new data showing its potential in prostate cancer.

Lynparza is already approved for advanced ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer and has been used in over 25,000 patients worldwide, a number that could radically increase if an approval also comes in what is the second-most common cancer in men.

The new data comes from the Phase III PROfound trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have a homologous recombination repair gene mutation (HRRm) and have progressed on prior treatment with new hormonal anticancer treatments such as enzalutamide and abiraterone.