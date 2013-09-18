Sunday 24 November 2024

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is an Anglo-Swedish drug major founded in 1999.

AstraZeneca develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceutical and biotechnology products intended for treatment of infection, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases and Gastroesophageal reflux disease.

In February 2014 the US Food and Drug Administration requested clinical trial data from AstraZeneca’s drug saxagliptin (marketed as Onglyza and Kombiglyze XR), to investigate a possible association between use of the type 2 diabetes drug and heart failure. Onglyza (approved by the FDA in 2009) and Kombiglyze XR (saxagliptin and metformin; cleared in 2010) were co-developed by AstraZeneca and Bristol-Myers Squibb as part of the companies' diabetes joint venture.

Latest AstraZeneca News

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Talks with Enhertu makers end without agreement, says the NICE
20 November 2024
Decoding big pharmas’ next move in a more complex China
18 November 2024
AstraZeneca selects Quell drug to progress in type 1 diabetes Treg cell therapy program
18 November 2024
