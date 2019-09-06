Tecentriq extends leadership in less common lung cancer type

Switzerland’s Roche (ROG: SIX) has secured European approval for Tecentriq (atezolizumab), in combination with chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

The approval, based on results from the Phase III IMpower133 study, makes Tecentriq the first immuno-oncology option available in Europe for this indication, as a first-line treatment.

Competitors are close behind, however, with recent positive data for AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) showing the efficacy of its checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) in ES-SCLC.